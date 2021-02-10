Parliamentary proccedings | West Bengal blamed for infiltration cases along Bangladesh border

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday blamed the West Bengal government for “cross border infiltration” cases reported along the Bangladesh Border. In a written response in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister, however, stated that the number of such cases had “reduced in 2020 viz-a-viz 2016.”
Responding to a question in the Upper House, Mr. Rai said that a 60 kilometre length along the Bangladesh border had not been fenced as 33 land acquisition proposals were pending with the West Bengal government. “Infiltrators try to cross from the non-fenced border, but the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully stops them,” he said.
He added that from 2016 to 2019, the total number of complaints of cross border infiltration stood at 2548, but only 2,104 First Information Reports (FIR) were registered.
During the same period, the number of accused named in FIRs stood at 4,189, but only 4,072 were arrested. Chargesheets were filed in 1,134 cases, but conviction was achieved only in 212 cases, he said.
“BSF catches the suspects and hands them over to the local police. However, the State police does not act with the sincerity it should,” he claimed.
He said the total length of the border was 2,126 kilometres of which 319 kilometres cannot be fenced due to topographical constraints.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath