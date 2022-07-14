Kolkata

After pani puri, Mamata makes momos at roadside stall in Darjeeling

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee prepares ‘phuchka’, as ‘pani puri’ is called in State, at a roadside stall in Darjeeling, on July 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Kolkata July 14, 2022 15:40 IST
Updated: July 14, 2022 22:56 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to making momos at a roadside shop in Darjeeling on Thursday, two days after she served ‘pani puris’ to the people of the Hills.

In a video clip shared by her on social media, Ms. Banerjee can be seen interacting with women from self-help groups at the shop as she tried her hand at making the dumplings.

“Today I made momos during my morning walk, in Darjeeling. Elated to share such special moments with my people. Darjeeling will always have my heart and I salute the hard-working people of our Hills who make every visit so memorable,” she posted on Facebook.

Ms. Banerjee, who is on a three-day visit to Darjeeling, had on Tuesday attended the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected members of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

Shortly after, she was found serving pani puris’ to people, videos of which went viral on social media.

Children and tourists were seen in the clip savouring the potato-stuffed fried dough balls, also known as ‘phuchka’ and ‘gol gappa’.

On an earlier occasion, too, Ms. Banerjee had prepared momos at a stall in Darjeeling, much to the surprise of the locals.

In 2019, just before returning to Kolkata from the seaside town of Digha, she had stopped at a tea stall, made fresh cuppas and served them to locals.

