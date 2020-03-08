Panchayat elections next month, says Pilot

JAIPUR

57 newly formed panchayats, panchayat samitis go to polls

After the delimitation of panchayat bodies, elections to the 57 newly formed village panchayats and panchayat samitis in Rajasthan will be held next month. Elections to over 4,300 panchayats in the State were held in three phases in January this year.

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who holds the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj portfolio, said in the State Assembly recently that the election would strengthen democratic traditions at the grassroots, while the new model of rural development would bring prosperity to villages.

Replying to the debate on budgetary demands for his department, Mr. Pilot said each revenue village would get the allocation for four works for development of pasture land, water harvesting structure, crematorium or graveyard, and playground.

Grants of ₹759.28 cr.

This approach would ensure all-round development of rural areas, he said.

The House passed the demand for grants of ₹759.28 crore to the department by voice vote.

Mr. Pilot said Rajasthan had occupied first position in the execution of works under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, providing daily wages as a right to the people in villages.

He said the State government had started work on formulation of master plans for rural areas on the lines of cities, keeping in view the requirements during the next 30 years.