Pakistani pilgrims in Ajmer for Urs after 2 years

A delegation of 212 pilgrims from Pakistan arrived in Ajmer on Saturday for attending the 808th Urs (death anniversary) of Sufi mystic Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the historic dargah in the city after a gap of two years. The devotees will offer a chadar (sacred cloth) at the shrine on behalf of the Pakistan government.

The pilgrims, accompanied by the Pakistan High Commission officials, reached Ajmer early morning by the Delhi-Udaipur Chetak Express train. Strict security arrangements were made at the railway station. The platform where the pilgrims alighted was kept out of bounds for other passengers.

The delegation members are staying in the Government Central Girls’ Senior Secondary School at Naya Bazaar in Ajmer. India had not granted visas to the Pakistani devotees intending to travel to Ajmer in 2018 and 2019 amid tensions between the two countries.

Stay till March 3

Ajmer Collector Vishwa Mohan Sharma said the Pakistani pilgrims would be allowed to move around only within the Municipal Corporation limits, as per the visa rules. A schedule will be made for their visit to the dargah and the intelligence and police officials will be accompanying them. The delegation is likely to stay in Ajmer till March 3.

The ceremonial opening of the Urs took place in the 13th century dargah on February 25. Dargah Dewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan will preside over a mehfil (gathering) and lead supplications on the penultimate day on Sunday.