Kolkata

Over 650 Kolkata Police personnel diagnosed with COVID-19 so far: Senior cop

Photo for representational purpose only.

Photo for representational purpose only.   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Sixteen personnel of the Kolkata Police traffic department had on July 15 tested positive for COVID-19

More than 650 Kolkata Police personnel have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past four months, of whom around 512 have recovered and several others are undergoing treatment at hospitals, a senior officer said.

A few of them have been advised home isolation, the officer said on Thursday.

At least two have succumbed to the disease so far.

Sixteen personnel of the Kolkata Police traffic department had on Wednesday tested positive for the disease - some of them posted at its headquarters in Lalbazar, and others at Charu Market and Entally police stations, the officer said.

The offices of the traffic department have been shut down for sanitisation, he said.

All 16 have been hospitalised, the officer said.

“We have asked our officers and staff members to maintain physical distance and follow safety precautions,” he added.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 16, 2020 5:13:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/over-650-kolkata-police-personnel-diagnosed-with-covid-19-so-far-senior-cop/article32102664.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY