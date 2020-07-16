Over 650 Kolkata Police personnel diagnosed with COVID-19 so far: Senior cop

More than 650 Kolkata Police personnel have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past four months, of whom around 512 have recovered and several others are undergoing treatment at hospitals, a senior officer said.
A few of them have been advised home isolation, the officer said on Thursday.
At least two have succumbed to the disease so far.
Sixteen personnel of the Kolkata Police traffic department had on Wednesday tested positive for the disease - some of them posted at its headquarters in Lalbazar, and others at Charu Market and Entally police stations, the officer said.
The offices of the traffic department have been shut down for sanitisation, he said.
All 16 have been hospitalised, the officer said.
“We have asked our officers and staff members to maintain physical distance and follow safety precautions,” he added.
