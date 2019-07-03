Opposition targets Naveen govt. over minor girls’ pregnancies

The Congress and the BJP on Tuesday demanded a statement from the Naveen Patnaik government over the reported pregnancies among minor schoolgirls, describing the incident as “grave”.

Raising the issue of inmates of a Bhubaneswar-based State-run hostel testing positive for pregnancy during Zero Hour, Congress leader Narasingha Mishra said four girls were found to be pregnant according to initial tests, but later three of them tested negative. He demanded a probe alleging that there were attempts to hush up the matter.

Mr. Mishra slammed the State government saying that though an average of seven women were raped every day in the State, only six accused get convicted in a year.

Expressing concern over the issue, BJP’s deputy legislature party leader Bishnu Charan Sethi said the Chief Minister, who is also the Home Minister, should give a statement.

Sloganeering

At this, Speaker S.N. Patro directed the government to take note of the incident. Expressing displeasure that the Speaker did not rule in favour of a statement, Congress members rushed to well of the House and started shouting slogans. The House was adjourned for 10 minutes.

Later, the Speaker ordered the department concerned to make a statement in the House.

A mobile unit of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram had done the health screening of 101 inmates of a girls hostel in the presence of the hostel superintendent in June. As many as 29 girls were found to have different health problems. During the tests, the teenage pregnancies came to light.

The city police had arrested one person on charges of having physical relationship with one of the minor girls.