Oppn. protests against drug, sacrilege issues

The Opposition parties on Tuesday protested inside and outside the Punjab Assembly on the drug menace issue and the inconclusive probe into the Bargari sacrilege incidents of 2015.

Aam Aadmi Party MLAs staged a ‘dharna’ outside the Assembly complex against the Congress government over the menace of drugs in the State. Leader of the Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema alleged that earlier during the 10-year-long rule of the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party government, the illegal drug trade had flourished and it was now thriving under the Congress regime.

“Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had promised the people of the State that he would stamp out the menace of drugs within four weeks of assuming power, but it still continues unabated,” alleged Mr. Cheema.

Inside the House, AAP MLAs went to the well, demanding that the adjournment motion on the drugs issue be accepted for discussion. Later, they staged a walkout as the motion was not accepted.

Separate protest

SAD members staged a separate protest on the issue of sacrilege. Party legislators were demanding that the case of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib be probed by an independent agency under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, during Zero Hour, the Chief Minister accused the Akalis of scuttling the investigations in the Bargari sacrilege case and the failure to bring the culprits to book till date. He was responding to the issue raised by AAP MLA Aman Arora. Capt. Amarinder said his government would take the case to its logical conclusion and ensure justice for the victims.

“The Akali Dal-BJP regime had first handed over the case to the CBI to delay the investigations and then pressured it to submit a hurried closure report. No proper inquiry was conducted by the CBI,” said Capt. Amarinder. He alleged that the central agency deliberately did not make any headway in the case under the directives of then deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. “The CBI did no investigations because of you,” he said, pointing to the Akali benches in the House.

‘Political pressure’

The Chief Minister said the CBI had, in fact, shown interest in challenging the State’s decision to withdraw the Bargari cases from it, but then suddenly and inexplicably decided to file its closure report. “It was obvious that the agency had acted under political pressure,” he added.

Later, the SAD-BJP legislative wings submitted a privilege motion to Assembly Speaker Rana K.P. Singh against the Chief Minister, allegedly for misleading the House on the sacrilege issue.