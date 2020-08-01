Oppn., Cong. flay govt.

The tall claims of the Punjab government about crackdown on liquor mafia are being questioned, not only by the Opposition but by the Congress leaders as well.
Hitting out at the State government, Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa said the incident symbolises the growing “bureaucratic-police-liquor mafia nexus in the State”. “There had been repeated failures of the administration in Punjab,” said Mr. Bajwa, a former president of the State Congress Committee.
He added that the Chief Minister should take immediate steps to “protect the people of Punjab”, and rebuild the trust in the administration by taking proactive steps.
Taking to Twitter, former Deputy CM and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said this tragedy was waiting to happen. He said the Akali Dal had warned the government that ENA (Extra Neutral Alcohol) was being used indiscriminately to manufacture spurious liquor, still the State government not only turned a blind eye to these revelations but also allowed loss of several crores to the State exchequer. “Since the Excise Department is with him (Capt. Amarinder), he must submit his resignation immediately. It is time for him to go,” said Mr. Badal.
Capt. Amarinder, meanwhile, urged Mr. Sukhbir Badal not to politicise the tragedy.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath