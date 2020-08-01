Oppn., Cong. flay govt.

The tall claims of the Punjab government about crackdown on liquor mafia are being questioned, not only by the Opposition but by the Congress leaders as well.

Hitting out at the State government, Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa said the incident symbolises the growing “bureaucratic-police-liquor mafia nexus in the State”. “There had been repeated failures of the administration in Punjab,” said Mr. Bajwa, a former president of the State Congress Committee.

He added that the Chief Minister should take immediate steps to “protect the people of Punjab”, and rebuild the trust in the administration by taking proactive steps.

Taking to Twitter, former Deputy CM and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said this tragedy was waiting to happen. He said the Akali Dal had warned the government that ENA (Extra Neutral Alcohol) was being used indiscriminately to manufacture spurious liquor, still the State government not only turned a blind eye to these revelations but also allowed loss of several crores to the State exchequer. “Since the Excise Department is with him (Capt. Amarinder), he must submit his resignation immediately. It is time for him to go,” said Mr. Badal.

Capt. Amarinder, meanwhile, urged Mr. Sukhbir Badal not to politicise the tragedy.