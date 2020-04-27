‘Opening industries not enough, need more relaxations’

While the Chawlas prepare to open their leather goods factory — V&M — in Industrial Model Township here on Monday, more than a month after the lockdown was announced on March 24 midnight, one thought weighs heavily on the mind of the entreprenuer couple: how long will they able to run the show in case more relaxations do not come their way after May 3, the end date for the second phase of lockdown.

‘Keeping morale high’

Suman Chawla, the owner, said the opening of the industry as of now was more an attempt to “keep the morale of the workers high” than to actually initiate the production. She conceded that running the industry in isolation was not possible. “We need raw material, permission for transportation of the finished goods and buyers to run the industry. The opening of the industry is just a preparation, hoping more relaxations are announced after May 3. In the current situation, we may not be able to run it for more than a week,” said Ms. Chawla, also executive member, Manesar Industries Welfare Association.

Her husband, Anil Chawla, said inter-State movement was “a must” for them to run the show since the third-party inspection of the finished products was a pre-requisite for them to sell them off.

Post-April 20, the couple was granted permission to resume operations within four days, with the sanctioned strength of 40 people. The industry during normal days had the peak capacity of 245 workers.

Before the production resumes, the couple faces another challenge of making their premises Standard Operating Procedures-compatible to ensure social distancing. At the entry to the main gate, the floor has been marked with yellow tapes at a distance of around two metres each to maintain safe distance between the workers. Before the workers enter the premises, they will be screened for fever and made to wash their hands. To continuously remind them of the new norms of social distancing, the owners have got the instruction charts made and pasted on all floors.

Open doors

“We have decided to keep all doors open so the workers need not touch them. Also, coupons would be issued for using the washrooms and separate water bottles with the names marked on them would be provided. No one would be allowed to go out for lunch. Separate seats will be marked in the sitting area for lunch inside the premises for all,” said Ms. Chawla. Besides, announcements would be made on each floor every hour to remind the staff about social distancing.

The couple, however, feels that the gaps still remain. “Despite the workers maintaining the distance, they need to touch the leather bags on the assembly line. In fact, it would be impossible for any industry to completely avoid physical interaction between workers. If we can ensure that none of our workers is infected that would be the real prevention,” said Mr. Chawla.