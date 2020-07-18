‘One-stop’ scheme to fast-track investments

Ashok Gehlot.

Bureau of Investment Promotion will give 98 types of clearances to industries in Rajasthan

A “one-stop shop” scheme approved in Rajasthan is set to fast-track investments and help revive industries in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic by giving as many as 98 types of clearances under one roof to the potential investors through the Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP).

The new scheme will expedite all the processes for investment proposals above ₹10 crore.

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Rajasthan Enterprises Single Window Enabling and Clearance Act, 2011, and gave a go-ahead to the constitution of a Board of Investment earlier this week. All industries, including the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), will receive due facilitation.

Transparent, hassle-free

Principal Secretary (Industries) Naresh Pal Gangwar said here on Saturday that the new scheme was the latest step to evolve a transparent and hassle-free environment for investments coming to the State. The industrial development policy and investment promotion scheme were formulated last year, he said. While the MSME (Facilitation of Establishment and Operation) Act, 2019, exempted small industries from the necessity of securing the State government’s clearances for initial three years, the one-stop shop scheme will make the process easier for all investment proposals above ₹10 crore.

Officers from 14 major departments, including industries, energy, labour, urban development, local self-government, State Pollution Control Board, consumer affairs, tourism, revenue, public works, health and Rajasthan State Industries Development & Investment Corporation, will be deputed hereat the one-stop shop.

Mr. Gangwar said the pandemic had prompted the State government to seek new opportunities and strengthen the system. “A comprehensive centralised repository of manpower and the Raj Kaushal web application acting as a bridge between the manpower and the potential employers have been established for the first time,” he said.

The Board of Investment will be headed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Confederation of Indian Industry-Rajasthan chairman Vishal Baid said the decision would motivate investors to come to the State. He said the CII had earlier requested the State government to make the BIP a single window and post the nodal officers there to give all approvals at one place.