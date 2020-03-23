One more tests positive in Bengal, tally now 4

One more person, a 57-year-old man, tested positive, according to a bulletin released by the Health Department of the West Bengal government. The bulletin did not mention travel history of the person, unlike in earlier cases, indicating that the person did not travel abroad.

The latest addition has increased the total number of COVID-19 patients in the State to four. While 21 new patients were taken in for hospital isolation in the last 24 hours, the “health condition of all persons under surveillance is stable”, the bulletin noted. Presently, 52 persons are in hospital isolation.

“Till date samples were collected from 128 suspects for test of COVID-19 and the results of 107 persons were negative,” the bulletin noted.

While four came positive, result of 17 tests are awaited. Significantly, the number of positive cases jumped from zero to four between March 2 and March 22, while the number of people taken in for hospital isolation increased from three to 21 during the same period. The argument for growth, however, is that the level of awareness and testing facility has also increased over the last three weeks.

Meanwhile, isolation facilities with 428 beds have been arranged in different medical colleges, district, sub-divisional and multi-speciality hospitals in the State.