One more person tests positive in Odisha

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of cases reported so far to 61 on Saturday. The 58-year-old man belonged to Balasore district which reported its first case.

The Balasore case was detected after testing of more than 3,000 samples during the past three days, according to the State Health & Family Welfare Department. Six laboratories are engaged in COVID-19 testing in the State at present.

3 more recovered

Meanwhile, three more COVID-19 patients, all belonging to Bhubaneswar, recovered and tested negative of the virus on Saturday taking the total number of persons discharged in the State to 24.

The number of active cases stood at 36 on Saturday, while one person had died earlier. A total of 103 persons were kept in isolation wards of different hospitals, the Health Department said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a ₹100-crore urban wage employment initiative to generate employment for the urban poor during the ongoing lockdown period.

The initiative, which will start this month and continue till September, would benefit 4.5 lakh families in the 114 urban local bodies of the State. The wages would be directly transferred to the bank accounts every week, the government said.

Since Bhubaneswar has emerged as a hotspot with 46 cases detected so far, the authorities have intensified testing with the help of different RWAs, ward officers, ANM and Anganwadi workers.