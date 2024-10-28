GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One injured, several shanties damaged in fire in south Kolkata

Fire in shanty caused by battery explosion spreads to gas cylinder and injures youth, damaging multiple shanties

Updated - October 28, 2024 12:40 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI

“A youth was injured and a few shanties near Anwar Shah Road in the southern part of the city were gutted in a fire that broke out on Monday (October 28, 2024),” police said.

“The fire broke out in a shanty when a battery exploded while being charged,” they said, adding that a gas cylinder kept there soon caught fire and exploded.

"The fire soon spread to the adjoining shanties. We rescued one youth who was sent to the MR Bangur Hospital. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, preliminary findings stated that it spread after a battery exploded and then the fire spread to the gas cylinder," an officer told PTI.

“The youth identified as Rana Naskar (22) was shifted to the SSKM Hospital,” he said.

“One fire tender took an hour to douse the blaze, in which at least seven shanties were damaged,” he added.

Published - October 28, 2024 12:39 pm IST

