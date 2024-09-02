GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One held in Kolkata for harassing protester at dharna seeking justice for R.G. Kar victim

Both incidents were reported in the Esplanade area

Published - September 02, 2024 12:43 am IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
Educationalists, actors, teachers, students, and other professionals take part in ‘Maha Michil’ to protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Hospital, in Kolkata on Sunday (September 1, 2024).

Educationalists, actors, teachers, students, and other professionals take part in ‘Maha Michil’ to protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Hospital, in Kolkata on Sunday (September 1, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

At least two incidents of harassment of women protesters were reported in Kolkata on Sunday (September 1, 2024) evening during the dharna demanding justice for the rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.

Both incidents were reported at the Esplanade area where a large number of protesters, including actors from the Bengali film industry, were present. In the first incident that was caught on CCTV cameras, the accused fled. Later in the evening, another incident of molestation occurred, and the crowd chased and caught the accused.

“The accused, Tapas Pal, who was part of today’s rally from College Square to RR Avenue, was allegedly drunk, and touched the complainant in an indecent way and thereby outraged her modesty,” an official from the Kolkata Police said.

According to the police, the accused was arrested from Rani Rashmoni Avenue and will be produced before a court on Monday (September 2, 2024).

‘Unsafe in crowd too’

These incidents triggered panic amongst hundreds of protesters who gathered in the Esplanade area of the city to demand justice for the gruesome crime at R.G. Kar hospital. The protesters said the women were not safe even amidst a crowd during protests.

Earlier, another incident of sexual assault came to the fore in Howrah, where a laboratory technician was arrested for allegedly abusing a minor girl at a State-run hospital. The incident took place on Saturday evening at the Howrah District Headquarters Hospital, where the 12-year-old girl was admitted last week. 

Related Topics

West Bengal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.