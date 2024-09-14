GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One arrested for planning ‘attack’ on protesting doctors in Kolkata

Trinamool Congress leader shares audio clip in which two individuals could be heard planning the attack. The party termed it a “conspiracy” by Opposition parties to “incriminate” the Trinamool

Published - September 14, 2024 12:39 am IST - Kolkata 

Shrabana Chatterjee
Junior doctors during a ‘dharna’ over the R G Kar Hospital rape and murder incident, near Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata.

Junior doctors during a ‘dharna’ over the R G Kar Hospital rape and murder incident, near Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bidhannagar City Police have arrested a person for allegedly planning an attack on resident doctors who have been protesting against the West Bengal government seeking justice for the R. G. Kar rape and murder victim.

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh shared a purported audio clip in which two unidentified individuals were heard conversing and allegedly planning the attack on the doctors sitting near Swastha Bhawan, headquarters of the State Health Department. Police have registered a suo motu case at the Bidhannagar Police Station and have tightened security at the protest site, including installing multiple CCTV cameras. 

Mr. Ghosh said it was a “planned conspiracy” to incriminate the ruling party members and harm the junior doctors. “They wanted to put the blame on us because the meeting between the doctors and the Chief Minister did not work out yesterday. If they can hit the doctors during this time, then the ruling party will have to take the blame,” the Trinamool leader said.

According to Mr. Ghosh, leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Left parties were seen near the protest venue along with the doctors. He said this was a “conspiracy” by the Opposition to “complicate the whole situation”. 

“I urge the doctors to stay aware and alert. People around you are part of the problem. Do not let outsiders enter the place. Do not accept food or anything else from unknown people. I urge the police to stop all outsider’s movement in the protest site,” Mr. Ghosh said.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sujan Chakraborty said the Trinamool was trying to distract people from the main issue by highlighting the audio clip. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said if there is any attack on the doctors, then the “BJP will show what it is capable of doing”.

A protesting resident doctor near Swastha Bhawan said the movement should be protected from miscreants. “If Kunal Ghosh has solid proof of it, he should hand it over to the police. But we have seen this before, when the mob attacked us on August 14-15, the police failed to protect us,” the doctor said.

