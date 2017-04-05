Once hit by Maoist violence, Jhargram is now a district

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced Jhargram as a new district of the State. Carved out of four Assembly seats of Paschim Medinipur district, Jhargram was once a hotbed of Maoist activity.

‘Liberated zone’

“This area has witnessed violence for long. I remember how about 30 jawans of the Eastern Frontier Rifles were killed at Silda and how people were killed in this area every day. I remember how people used to be scared to even come here [Jhargram],” Ms. Banerjee said at an event marking the birth of the new district.

“April 4 will always be the birthday of Jhargram district,” Ms. Banerjee added.

Lalgarh, which comes under the new district, had become a “liberated zone” after the Left Front government reclaimed the area through a joint operation with Central forces in June 2009.

At Tuesday’s event, she said the violence had stopped since the government came to power six years ago. Lauding her government’s schemes, she promised a university at Jhargram, along with an archery academy, nine colleges and six hospitals.

22nd district

Jhargram is the State’s 22nd district. In February, the Mamata Banerjee government had made Kalimpong a separate district after carving it out of Darjeeling district. In June 2014, Alipurduar, of Jalpaiguri district, became the 20th district of the State.

More districts

The State government has plans to bifurcate Bardhaman district into a rural and an industrial belt, and also make Sunderbans, spread over North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas, into a separate district. According to the State government, creating new districts helps in administrative convenience and brings services closer to the people.