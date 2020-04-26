Officer who made policeman do sit-ups transferred to HQ

The Bihar officer, who had made a policeman do sit-ups for ‘daring’ to check the valid pass for the movement of his vehicle during lockdown in Araria district on April 20, was transferred to Patna Headquarter through a department notification on Saturday.

Araria District Agriculture Officer Manoj Kumar has been transferred to Patna as Deputy Director in the department.

Kishanganj District Agriculture Officer Santlal Prasad Shah has been given the additional charge.

Mr. Kumar had shot into limelight after a video went viral on social media in which a policeman, Ganesh Tatma, was seen doing sit-ups while holding his ears. He was reportedly angry when his vehicle was stopped by Mr. Tatma.

The State Agriculture Department tweeted to clarify that “1. DAO, Araria, transferred out of Araria as Dy Director, training in HQ. He is NOT promoted.... 2. Department proceedings against him already been initiated. 3. FIR already filed”.

Meanwhile, the Opposition leaders have questioned the Nitish Kumar government over the transfer. “Is it good governance? …this action will downplay the morale of the State police,” said Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Danish Rizwan.