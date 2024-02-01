Offered Congress two seats but they wanted more, says Mamata 

February 01, 2024 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit out at the Congress party saying that she had offered two seats to the Congress party. Talks broke down, however, when the Congress said that they wanted more, she added.

“I told Congress ‘you don’t have a single MLA here, I am offering two MP seats and we will ensure you win in those two seats.’ They said no, ‘we want more seats’. I said, ‘now I’m not going to give a single seat’,” Ms. Banerjee said addressing a gathering in the State’s Malda district.

The remarks by the Trinamool Congress chairperson come at a time when the Congress party is trying to mollify the West Bengal Chief Minister after she decided to go it alone in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Ms. Banerjee also added that the Congress should snap ties with the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The Trinamool Congress chairperson added that she will never forgive the Left parties as its cadre had physically assaulted her. The Congress party has been in an electoral understanding with the Left parties in West Bengal since 2016.

Meanwhile, the second leg of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered West Bengal on Wednesday. There were a lot of speculations regarding the shattering of the rear window of the vehicle in which Mr. Gandhi was travelling.

While there were initial reports of stone pelting on Mr. Gandhi’s car, the Congress party said that a lady had suddenly come before the vehicle forcing the driver to apply brakes.

Ms. Banerjee said that the vehicle had entered West Bengal with a smashed rear window. She condemned the incident but added that it was all a ‘drama’.