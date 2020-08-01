Odisha’s virus cases jump 78% in July

Odisha, which was bracketed along with Kerala for tasting initial success in containing the COVID-19 pandemic due to some proactive steps, seems have lost the momentum with total positive cases swelling by more than four times in the month of July.

At the beginning of July, Odisha’s total count was 7,316 while 5,353 patients had recovered. Active cases had then stood at 1,930 while 25 people had died of coronavirus. During July, the cases shot up from 7,316 to 33,479, registering a growth of 78.14%. The death toll also grew from 25 to 187 – a growth of 86.63%. What is worrying is the increasing local cases. On July 1, local cases constituted only 15.72%. It vacillated between 32-33% between July 4 and July 26. But after July 7, it has made a quantum jump to 38%.