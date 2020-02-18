Odisha to bring all depts. under ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced that by August 15 this year, the people of the State will have the freedom not to visit government offices for any services. They will have the option of online services or professionally run common service centre or door delivery, he said.

Making a statement on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Assembly, Mr. Patnaik said all departments of the State government will be brought under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative by March 5.

Mr. Patnaik announced that April 1 was set as deadline for shifting all wage payments through banks for all line departments. All government transactions across Departments will be done through the Integrated Financial Management System by April 1.

“We have now reached a certain stage in development and governance from where we should take a leap to the next level. People are aspirational and that should motivate us to provide effective governance. In this backdrop the State government is going to focus on employment and value addition on a big scale comparable to the best in the world,” he said.

Bold industrialisation and world class infrastructure, MSME clusters, start-up hubs and State’s presence in the global tourism map with robust socio-economic indicators will lead to a New Odisha, claimed Mr. Patnaik.

“Today, we are known for highest reduction of poverty in the country and setting global benchmarks in disaster management,” he said. “We have brought more than 8 million people out of poverty in the last decade.”

‘5T Mantra’

Highlighting various welfare schemes, Mr. Patnaik said his government is determined to work hard for the complete transformation of the State by implementing the “5T Mantra”.