Odisha Speaker convenes all-party meet

Odisha Assembly Speaker S.N. Patro has convened an all-party meeting on June 24, a day before the commencement of the first session of the 16th Assembly.

The first session will start from June 25 and continue till August first week during which the Finance Minister will present the annual budget on June 28.

Discussions on debates

This is for the first time that such a meeting is being held in the State. The meeting is being held for smooth conduct of the House, Mr. Patro said. The Speaker added that the meeting will also discuss how to devote more time for debates on issues concerning the State.

The meeting is significant as the number of sitting days had been washed out in earlier sessions due to noisy scenes by the Opposition members over various issues.

The meeting will deliberate on issues to be taken up for discussion.

The new Assembly has 111 members from BJD, 23 from BJP and nine MLAs from the Congress. The CPI(M) and Independent have one member each.

Senior Congress leader and former Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra and BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra have welcomed the decision.