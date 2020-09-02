Odisha seeks time to conduct univ. exams

State govt. official writes to UGC

The Odisha government on Wednesday requested the University Grants Commission to extend the deadline of the final year university exams for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses from September 30 to October 10.

On behalf of the Chief Minister and Chairman of the State Disaster Management Authority Naveen Patnaik, Higher Education Department secretary Saswat Mishra wrote a letter to the UGC mentioning that the extension will ensure scheduling of the exams with at least one day gap so that the test centres can be sanitised properly. “Preparedness to conduct the examinations was discussed with the Vice-Chancellors and principals of autonomous colleges. All of them are of the view that since they had earlier not planned to conduct final semester/year UG and PG examinations, about 25 days’ time would be required,” the letter to the UGC secretary mentioned.