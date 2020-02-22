Odisha offers free space to banks for branches

The Odisha government has decided to provide space in Bharat Nirman Gandhi Sewa Kendras (BNRGSK) free of cost to both banks and post offices to open their branches which would help extend banking services and disburse wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

The State government, however, made it clear that the facility will be made available to banks only in gram panchayats where there is no brick and mortar branch.

Cost of interiors

As per the condition put forward by the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department, about 200 sq ft area in BNRGSKs would be provided to banking institutions.

Banks and postal departments will bear the cost of interiors and electricity charges. Agreements will be executed between banks and concerned gram panchayats.

As per National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, as many as 37 commercial banks (3,926 branches), two regional rural banks (987 branches), Odisha State Cooperative Bank (14 branches), 17 District Central Cooperative Banks (340 branches) and two small finance banks (40 branches) and 2,708 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies operate in the State.

Out of the total branches, 2,814 and 1,426 branches are located in rural areas and semi urban areas respectively and 1,053 branches are in urban areas. However, many gram panchayats lack brick and mortar branch.

In interior pockets, people travel long distance to withdraw wages from their account as banks are not available in their panchayats.