‘Odisha not taking advantage of Central schemes’

BHUBANESWAR

20 February 2020 01:41 IST

The Odisha government is not proactive in taking advantage of Central government schemes, alleged BJP general secretary Ram Madhav here on Wednesday.

“The Odisha government does not submit proposals for new projects and also lags behind in spending sanctioned funds. It is the responsibility of State governments to make full utilisation of Central funds. The government should wake up from deep slumber and come forward to take advantage of Central government schemes,” said Mr. Madhav attacking the Naveen Patnaik-government at a press conference here.

Stating that one of the important aspects of this year’s Union Budget is to provide necessary support to the State basing on their performance, he said, “heavy budgetary allocation has been made in fishery, solar and water resource sectors. If the State government comes up with good proposals concerning these sectors, the Centre is ready to provide support.”

He termed the Union Budget growth oriented. The Budget had given priority to development of critical sectors such as agriculture, water resources and infrastructure and upliftment of youth, women and socially and economically backward classes, Mr. Madhav said, adding that it would help the country come out of the economic slowdown.