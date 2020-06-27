Odisha goes for shutdown in some areas

A panchyat in Odisha’s Ganjam district was declared as a containment zone after three villagers, including a block vice-chairman, died in past three days.

The Jahada panchayat has closed its boundaries till July 2. As per an order issued by Jahada Sarpanch Sulata Behera, people have been advised to stay indoors. Dharakot block vice-chairman Bhagaban Swain was found to be infected when a test was conducted after his death.

COVID-19 pandemic has become challenging for administration in isolated pockets of Odisha, forcing the administration to go for shutdown locally. A four-day-long shutdown has begun in Behrampur Municipal Corporation from Saturday and a three-day-long shutdown in some areas in Kashinagar block begins from Sunday.