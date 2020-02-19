Odisha budget focuses on infrastructure, healthcare

BHUBANESWAR

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari presents ₹1.5 lakh crore budget for 2020-21

The Odisha government presented a ₹1.5 lakh crore budget for 2020-21 in the Assembly on Tuesday with focus on creation of world class infrastructure, transformative healthcare facilities and education services, robust ecosystem for skills, sports, tourism, culture and industries.

Presenting the budget, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the State has a stable government with steadily growing economy, record reduction in poverty, doubling the farmers’ income, bringing Odisha into prominence in sports and tourism atlas of the world and making the State the most favoured destination for investment in India.

“Now, the stage is set to think big and aspire for a New Odisha – Empowered Odisha, through a transformative agenda,” said Mr. Pujari. The mantra of “5Ts” (Teamwork, Transparency, Technology and Time leading to Transformation) coupled with ‘Mo Sarkar’ reflects our continued commitment to empower our citizens and truly making them partners in governance, he added.

The Minister said the budgetary outlay of ₹1.5 lakh crore includes outlay of ₹63,650 crore for administrative expenditure, ₹74,000 crore for programme expenditure, ₹3,200 crore for disaster response and ₹7,145 crore for transfer to local bodies and development authorities. Besides, the government proposes to invest about ₹6,500 crore from off-budget resources to supplement the budgetary outlay.

The outlay is proposed to be financed mainly through revenue receipts of ₹1,24,200 crore and borrowing and other receipts of ₹25,800 crore, said Mr. Pujari, while adding that the fiscal deficit is estimated to be 3% of GSDP for the year 2020-21.

Agriculture budget

The Minister presented a separate budget for agriculture with total outlay of ₹19,408 crore in 2020-21, including allocation of ₹3,195 crore for the KALIA scheme.

He also announced allocation of ₹7,700 crore for the health sector to ensure assured free health services to all the people from sub-centre to medical colleges. Mr. Pujari informed that the budget for 2020-21 had a provision of ₹5,210 crore for nutrition specific and ₹23,754 crore for nutrition sensitive schemes.

About the Chief Minister’s mega plan to transform Puri into a world heritage city with total investment plan of ₹3,208 crore under the ABADHA scheme, Mr. Pujari proposed to provide ₹695 crore for the purpose in 2020-21.

He announced allocation of ₹150 crore for the Ekamra Kshetra Amenities and Monuments Revival Action (EKAMRA) plan which intends to pedestrianise more than 65 acres around the Lingaraj temple. The State government has worked out total investment of about ₹700 crore for the comprehensive EKAMRA plan. Mr. Pujari also spoke about provisions made for decongestion and development of the Millennium City of Cuttack, overall development of Samaleswari temple, Bhitarkanika, Talasari and other iconic sites having tourism potential.