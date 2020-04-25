Odisha allows workers’ movement in State

In an attempt to bring the State’s economy back on track, the Odisha government on Saturday allowed intra-State movement of labour and asked stranded labourers to participate in different economic activities, including agriculture.

“The State government has decided that stranded labourers, who wish to travel within the State to work, are allowed to do so in an organised manner,” said Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy in an order issued in this regard.

About 86,000 workers, of which about 16,000 are from Odisha, have been given accommodation in 2,610 camps in the State. As per the guidelines issued for labour movement, the industries or labour contractors will be allowed to transport labourers in dedicated and designated buses from camps to the workplace, maintaining social distancing and other relevant safety protocols.

Information in advance

However, the information has to be furnished to the District Collectors through district labour officers in advance. The District Collectors will issue movement pass to different agencies. “Since the buses are off the roads, these will be made operational for carrying labourers only. The monthly payment of road tax for requisition will be waived,” the government pointed out.

The government also made it clear that since these stranded labourers have already completed the recommended quarantine period, the recipient local authorities such as sarpanch, BDO or Collectors would not insist upon further quarantine.

The inter-Ministerial group, which met to discuss commencing industrial activities especially in micro, small and medium enterprises, decided to take views of industry bodies and companies.

Meanwhile, the State government said it got the appreciation of the Empowered Group for Food and Logistics (EG5), which marked its effort of contacting Odia labourers stranded outside the State and mobilising assistance for them, as best practice.

In order to facilitate the redressal of issues of migrant labourers stranded in different States, the government has set up a 30-line help centre. Nodal officers have been coordinating with other State governments to make food available to them in their respective States.