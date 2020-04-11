Odd-even scheme started in Aligarh

The Aligarh administration has drawn inspiration from Delhi government to enforce the lockdown effectively in the city. Like Delhi tried to curb pollution by using the odd-even scheme for vehicles, Senior Superintendent of Police, Aligarh, Muniraj P. has directed residents to use vehicles ending in an odd number on odd dates and even-numbered vehicles on even dates during the lockdown. “Together with the District Magistrate, I felt that it could effectively control the movement of people. We are seeing positive results,” said Mr. Muniraj.

Both two-wheelers and cars have been covered under the scheme. Mr. Muniraj said the police were motivating people to buy essential supplies for three-four days in one go.