Observe March 24 as National Covid Memorial Day, demand citizens

March 25, 2024 06:43 am | Updated 06:43 am IST - Kolkata

Family members bereaved by COVID-19, doctors and members of civil society on Sunday gathered at Mohur Kunj in Kolkata in an attempt to press the demand for observing March 24 as National Covid Memorial Day.

It was on March 24, 2020, that the Government of India declared a national lockdown for 21 days and the people gathered in the city demanded that this should be observed every year in memory of those who lost their lives and also to mark the country’s efforts to fight the pandemic.

“About one million people lost their lives in the pandemic. These names should be compiled somewhere. What we are planning is a memorial in Kolkata or any other part of the country where the names of those who lost their lives should be etched,” Abhijit Choudhury, a well-known gastroenterologist who was part of the West Bengal government team of experts in fighting the pandemic said.

Dr. Choudhury, one of the key names behind the campaign of the National Covid Memorial said that data has been sought from various State governments and the Centre but the results have not been encouraging.

“We have also approached the Supreme Court and a petition on the demands raised by us. The petition is likely to be heard soon,” he said.

The mood at Mohur Kunj, which usually hosts fairs and festivals, was sombre as people gathered paid homage to the departed souls amidst the rendition of Rabindra Sangeet.

“It is also our duty as well as responsibility as a society to commemorate the COVID times, the atrocities that were all around then and finally, the victory that humanity achieved, including we, in India. We think we could do this best in a formal way through observation of a National Covid Memorial Day,” a note circulated by the citizens said.

In December 2021, groups of doctors and lawyers had come together under the banner of the Covid care network to provide free legal care to the families bereaved by COVID-19.

