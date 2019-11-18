Kolkata

Nusrat Jahan admitted to hospital

Trinamool Congress’ Nusrat Jahan takes oath as a member of the Lok Sabha on June 25, 2019. Photo: LSTV/PTI

Trinamool Congress' Nusrat Jahan takes oath as a member of the Lok Sabha on June 25, 2019. Photo: LSTV/PTI

Bengali actor-turned-MP Nusrat Jahan has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata due to respiratory problem, her family said on Monday.

Ms. Jahan, elected to Lok Sabha from Basirhat on a Trinamool Congress ticket, was admitted to the hospital at around 9.30 pm on Sunday.

Her family said in a statement “Nusrat has been admitted in hospital due to a respiratory issue. She has a history of Asthma ... ”

“Jahan is at ICU but in stable condition and conscious,” it said.

