Kolkata

Nuclear scientist Sekhar Basu dies of COVID-19

PTI Kolkata 24 September 2020 13:52 IST
Updated: 24 September 2020 14:11 IST

Veteran atomic scientist and former chairman of Atomic Energy Commission Dr. Sekhar Basu succumbed to COVID-19 early on Thursday at a private hospital here, a health department official said. He was 68.

“Dr. Basu was suffering from COVID-19 and other kidney ailments. He died at 4.50 a.m.,” the official told PTI.

A mechanical engineer, Dr. Basu is revered for his contributions to the country’s atomic energy programme. He was awarded Padma Shri in 2014.

Advertising
Advertising

He had also pioneered the highly complex reactor for India’s first nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant.

Comments
More In Science Kolkata
West Bengal
Read more...