NSCN(I-M) cancels programmes

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the “parallel government” of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) too.
The Government of People’s Republic of Nagalim, run by the Isak-Muivah faction of NSCN, on Tuesday, announced the cancellation or postponement of a string of programmes “to stand in solidarity with the declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic by WHO”.
“We have decided not to celebrate our Republic Day,” said a spokesperson.
