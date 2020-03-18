Kolkata

NSCN(I-M) cancels programmes

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the “parallel government” of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) too.

The Government of People’s Republic of Nagalim, run by the Isak-Muivah faction of NSCN, on Tuesday, announced the cancellation or postponement of a string of programmes “to stand in solidarity with the declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic by WHO”.

“We have decided not to celebrate our Republic Day,” said a spokesperson.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 18, 2020 12:21:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/nscni-m-cancels-programmes/article31093929.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY