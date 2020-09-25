Now, Assam tribal groups plan political party

At least three regional parties have already been formed

The list of new political parties in Assam is likely to expand ahead of the 2021 Assembly election.

Less than a month after two influential students’ organisations — the All Assam Students’ Union and the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chhatra Parishad — formed the Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), several tribal groups have announced the possibility of launching a political party.

The decision is expected to take shape after a tribal political convention in Guwahati on October 15, leaders of the organisations said.

“The proposed political entity seeks to bring tribal organisations on a common platform for the cause of the long-neglected indigenous tribal people of Assam,” said Aditya Khakhlari, chief convener of the Coordination Committee of Tribal Organisations of Assam.

The committee has 21 member-organisations that include the All Assam Tribal Sangha, All Bodo Students’ Union, All Rabha Students’ Union and Takam Mising Porin Kebang.

“Unlike in the past, we want to ensure each community has equal stake in the new political initiative that will cater to the interests of the tribal people who are a factor in almost half of the 126 Assembly seats in Assam,” Mr. Khakhlari told journalists.

Experiments with tribal fronts had petered out in the past. The United People’s Front, for instance, was formed a year ahead of the 2016 Assam poll but could not be sustained.

Apart from the AJP, which expects to put up a strong fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, there have been at least two new regional parties in Assam. They are the Asom Gana Mancha and the Gana Shakti Party.

Peasant rights activist Akhil Gogoi’s group Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti has constituted a panel to brainstorm for the formation of a new political party.