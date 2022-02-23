Not received Cabinet’s recommendation to summon Assembly, says WB Governor

It was sent to Dhankhar as per his request after Cabinet meet: Mamata

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he has not received any recommendation from the State Cabinet on summoning the Assembly.

“No Cabinet recommendation for summoning Assembly received for consideration of the Governor. No files, pertaining to appointment or bills or otherwise, are pending for Guv [Governor] consideration. Budget papers can be considered after Assembly is summoned,” Mr. Dhankhar said on social media.

Referring to media reports that Cabinet’s recommendation for summoning the Assembly has been forwarded by the Chief Minister to the Raj Bhavan, the Governor shared a press release on the social media stating that as “the situation is that as on date [23.02.2022/12.15 p.m.] no such recommendation has been received at Raj Bhavan for consideration of the Hon’ble Governor”.

The Cabinet met on Monday and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told journalists that the recommendation of the Cabinet to summon the Assembly has been sent to the Governor as per his request.

On February 19, the Governor had returned the recommendation of Ms. Banerjee to summon the Assembly on March 7. Mr. Dhankhar had said he had returned the recommendation as per “constitutional compliance”.

“Hon’ble CM Mamata Banerjee recommendation to summon Assembly on March 7 had to be returned for constitutional compliance as Guv [Governor] summons Assembly on the recommendation made by the Cabinet after due compliance of Rules of Business under article 166(3) of the Constitution,” the Governor said.

Over the past few months, the relations between the Raj Bhavan and the State government have been far from being cordial and differences have come out in the public domain.