‘Not one case from Dilshad Garden in 10 days’

‘Operation SHIELD’, announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday to counter the community spread of the novel coronavirus, has succeeded in its objective in north-east Delhi’s Dilshad Garden, the State government has claimed a day later.

There have been no cases reported from the Dilshad Garden area in the last 10 days, the AAP government said in a statement, terming it the first instance of “successful implementation” of the initiative based on sealing, home quarantine, isolation and tracking, ensuring supply of essentials, local sanitisation and door-to-door checking.

At least four pockets in Dilshad Garden were among the ‘containment zones’ announced by the government recently, which went up to 30 on Friday.

First SHIELD spot

“I feared a massive COVID-19 outbreak in the Dilshad Garden area after seven persons were found positive. It was transmitted from an infected woman who had returned from Saudi Arabia. Thereafter Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued instructions for the implementation of Operation SHIELD. Dilshad Garden was the first area where it was rolled out,” said Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

“As many as 123 medical teams screened more than 15,000 people living in 4,032 houses. The hard work of the health officials and the successful implementation of Operation SHIELD made Dilshad Garden coronavirus-free,” he said.

Sealing, contact tracing

In a massive operation by the Delhi government jointly with Delhi Police, all the people who came in touch with the area’s ‘patient zero’ were traced and quarantined, and curfew was imposed in Dilshad Garden and Old Seemapuri after a Mohalla Clinic doctor who had come in contact with the patient tested positive.

Out of the 11 points that lead to the sector of Dilshad Garden which reported most cases, nine were completely shut with police barricades. Neither vehicles nor pedestrians were allowed, including for essential services.

Each of the 123 medical teams surveyed around 50 homes and asked a set of questions.

Any person who met the patient zero’s family was quarantined or shifted to the GTB hospital for medical treatment and testing.

“The Delhi government is still tracking the people of the area and if there is symptom, then they are being quarantined. We will also initiate random testing of the residents soon,” said District Administration Officer of Shahdara S.K. Nayak, who oversaw the entire operation.