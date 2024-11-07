Not in favour of genetically modified tea, says Asia Tea Alliance

With climate change impacting tea production in different parts of the world and clamour for genetically modified tea being raised in certain quarters, tea producers of several countries under the banner of Asia Tea Alliance on Thursday (November 7, 2024) resolved that they do not favour any genetically modified tea.

“We want to deliver a safe cup of tea from bush to cup and as producers we resolve that there should be no genetically modified tea,” Hemant Bangur, chairman of Asia Tea Alliance (ATA) said.

Observing that India’s tea production had fallen by 10% this year, Mr. Bangur said that because of climate change there has been a tendency among some companies to push for genetically modified tea.

“We are all for natural selection so that we get more robust plants rather than genetically modify the tea varieties. So we have consciously taken the decision that we will not go for this [genetically modified tea varieties],” the chairman of ATA said. Mr. Bangur gave the example of genetically modified cotton and said that not much success was achieved in this area.

Along with tea growers of India, representatives of Bangladesh, Indonesia, Nepal, and Sri Lanka participated in the fourth meeting of the ATA held in Kolkata. The other resolution which the tea producers decided during the meeting included targeting the untapped African market to shore up exports.

“We are saying that instead of focusing on targeting saturated markets of Europe and America where penetration of tea is high and consumption is also relatively low. Why not look at Africa as a market? So our slogan is this time for Africa,” Mr. Bangur said.

The ATA chairman stressed the need to promote generic promotion of tea in the African continent, particularly the western part. Senior office bearers of the alliance while referring to a bulletin pointed out that the global oversupply of tea in 2023 was about 391 million kgs. Despite a fall in production the tea exports from India has indicated an increase of 22 to 23% in the ongoing fiscal.

Solidaridad Asia is the convenor of ATA and Indian Tea Association hosted the fourth meeting of Asia Tea Association in Kolkata.

Shatadru Chattopadhyay, managing director of Solidaridad Asia said that the alliance is also looking at creating opportunities and sustainable production as well as increasing consumption of tea.

“Through the ATA, we aim to promote sustainable practices, drive economic growth and ensure that all stakeholders - especially small tea growers - benefit from a more equitable tea industry,” Mr. Chattopadhyay said.

