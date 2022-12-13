Not going to engineer defections in Trinamool to bring down the West Bengal govt., says Suvendu Adhikari

December 13, 2022 08:35 am | Updated 08:35 am IST - Kolkata

On a day when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Meghalaya to extend her party’s influence in the northeastern State, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari held a rally near her residence and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had no plans to bring the State government down by engineering defections in the Trinamool Congress.

There were a lot of speculations in political circles about the BJP rally at Hazra Crossing on Monday as Mr. Adhikari had given hints that he was going to make a major announcement.

“This government (State government) has reached its end. But with 70 MLAs we will not engineer defections of tainted people,” Mr. Adhikari said at the gathering.

The public meeting was seen as a response to Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s rally at Contai, near the residence of Mr. Adhikari on December 3.

While a number of leaders from Trinamool Congress including Mr. Adhikari defected to the BJP before the 2021 Assembly polls, it has been happening the other way around since the Trinamool’s victory.

The Leader of the Opposition raised issues like corruption in teacher recruitment and alleged that police in the State were acting in a partisan manner. He said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be implemented in the State before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. When the BJP comes to power in the State, the government will use bulldozers like in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

During his address, the Leader of the Opposition targeted Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee and said that when Central investigation agencies are investigating his role in the coal scam, he is approaching courts to stall the investigation process.

Meanwhile, Ms. Banerjee was accompanied by Abhishek Banerjee during her maiden visit to Meghalaya.

