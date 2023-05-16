HamberMenu
Nor’wester passes over south Bengal, disrupts road and railway movement

Squall had a wind speed of 84 kmph over Alipore observatory in Kolkata

May 16, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - KOLKATA

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
Trees got A squall passed over Kolkata on Monday evening with a wind speed of over 84 kmph over the Alipore Observatory of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata. Trees were uprooted and vehicular traffic was disrupted. Railway services were affected. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

A nor’wester passed over southern districts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, on May 15 evening bringing down trees and disrupting road and railway movement.

Though the squall brought relief to the people of the city and south Bengal who were facing sweltering heat the weather phenomenon caused heavy traffic snarls in the city.

Several vehicles were also destroyed as the uprooted trees fell on them, particularly in the Kolkata Maidan area. Personnel of the disaster management group were pressed in to clear the roads. Railway services in the Sealdah South suburban division were also disrupted.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata, the squall passed over Alipore observatory (Kolkata) from the “northwesterly direction today on 15.05.2023 at 1741 hrs IST with maximum wind gust 84 kmph and lasted for three minutes”.

At Dumdum in the northern fringes of the city, the squall passed “18:00 hrs from westerly direction 62 kmph lasted for one minute”.

Light to moderate rain accompanied the squall in various districts, including in Kolkata, it said.

Along with Kolkata, the other districts affected by the nor’wester include Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Howrah, Nadia and South and North 24 Parganas.

Public meetings canceled

The weather event also posed a challenge to the public meetings of the Trinamool Congress in the State’s Purba Bardhaman district. Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is holding rallies as a part of Trinamooler Naba Jowar ( Trinamool’s new wave) an outreach initiative of the State’s ruling party. The rallies had to be cancelled because of inclement weather conditions. The convoy of Mr. Banerjee was also struck in traffic for a while because of the road bottlenecks.

