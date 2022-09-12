Kolkata

Normal life disrupted as rain lashes Kolkata, parts of south Bengal

Crowds at a market amid rain in Kolkata.

Crowds at a market amid rain in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

Normal life was partially disrupted in Kolkata and parts of the southern region of West Bengal on Monday, September 12, 2022 as heavy rain triggered by depression caused hurdles to commuters on the first working day of the week.

The MeT department has forecast downpour till Tuesday morning due to the depression that lay over south Chhattisgarh. It will bring in its wake gusty wind with a speed of 35 to 45 kmph in the coastal areas of West Bengal, the weather agency said.

School children had a tought time to reach their spots as public transport was scarce.

Kolkata received rain at an average rate of 7-8 mm per hour since morning, and all the pumping stations are operational, a civic body official said, adding that adequate personnel have been deployed to pump out water from low-lying areas.

The Met department forecast heavy rain in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram, West Midnapore, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia districts of Gangetic West Bengal till Tuesday morning.

It also warned of heavy to very heavy rain in the coastal districts of Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas till Wednesday morning.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Bay of Bengal till Tuesday owing to rough sea conditions, a government official said, adding that people living in coastal areas have been asked to move to safe places.


