Non-Muslims gift Koran copies to Assam mosque

Non-Muslim communities on Tuesday gifted a Koran each to a vandalised mosque in western Assam’s Baksa district as a token of communal harmony.

Unidentified miscreants had on March 1 night vandalised Kalapani Anchalik Mosque and burnt 14 Islamic holy texts, including some copies of the Koran. This had enraged the people of the area. Baksa is one of the four districts under the politically volatile Bodoland Territorial Council where elections are due in April.

“We organised a peace committee meeting today (Tuesday) where people from various communities from the village and surrounding areas came together to discuss ways of maintaining communal harmony. Elders of each non-Muslim community gifted the mosque a copy of the Koran,” said District Superintendent of Police Thube Pratik Bijoy Kumar.

The authorities feel this gesture would go a long way in ensuring peace in a district that has been troubled by communal violence since the 1990s. Most of these incidents were election-related.

Politicians kept away

Locals said there was a conscious effort by all the communities to keep local politicians out of the peace committee meeting.

Mr. Kumar said a few people suspected to have attacked the mosque were being interrogated. “We have not been able to confirm their involvement yet,” he added.