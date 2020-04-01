‘No shortage of goods in Odisha’

The Odisha government on Wednesday assured the people that there will not be shortage of essential goods across the State in the remaining days of the lockdown.

A seven-member State-level unit has been monitoring the situation to ensure smooth movement of essential goods, said Surendra Kumar, State Water Resources Secretary, who is heading the monitoring unit.

The State government has asked the district and municipal administrations to treat trade licence certificates as valid document for movement of essential items, said Mr. Kumar.

Stating that long queues of vehicles were noticed at the inter-State borders affecting supply for two days initially, Mr. Kumar said their movement was smooth after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s suggestion to do away with differentiation of goods as essential and non-essential.

Mr. Kumar said the government has also decided to keep all wholesale markets open 24 hours so that small traders and retailers can buy essential goods without facing any rush. He also urged people to go to market twice a week to avoid chances of contracting coronavirus.

On rumours, State government’s chief spokesperson for COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi said that any rumour will be dealt with severely. The government will take strong action against rumour-mongers and action for any fake news shall be taken under the IT Act and Epidemic Act, he said.

He informed that 610 samples had been tested till Wednesday noon and the number of positive cases stood at four. As many as seven contacts of the fourth patient had been traced. The fourth patient had reached his home in Bhadrak district on March 18. His asymptomatic sample was collected on March 30 and it tested positive on Tuesday, he said.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Administrative Service Association announced that members of the cadre will contribute a day’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.