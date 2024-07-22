GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘No room for complacency’: TMC sets agenda for State poll

Ahead of upcoming Assembly election in Bengal, Mamata warns party workers of action against any misconduct, urges them to work for the people; ‘we don’t spare TMC workers, they too get arrested’ 

Published - July 22, 2024 01:01 am IST - KOLKATA

Moyurie Som, Shrabana Chatterjee
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav during Trinamool Congress’s Martyrs’ Day rally in Kolkata on Sunday.

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav during Trinamool Congress’s Martyrs’ Day rally in Kolkata on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Setting the agenda for the 2026 Assembly election in West Bengal,Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday told party workers that there was no room for complacency and warned them of action against any misconduct. Addressing the party’s annual Martyrs’ Day Rally at Esplanade in Kolkata, Ms. Banerjee said that her party is a “platform for social welfare”. “When we win, our responsibility towards the people increases,” Ms. Banerjee said. “We have to be gentler with the people. Trinamool Congress is not just a political party.” The Chief Minister also threatened action against misconduct within her party in the wake of multiple allegations against TMC workers across the State for allegedly torturing people through kangaroo courts. “I don’t spare Trinamool Congress workers, they get arrested too,” Ms. Banerjee said.

‘Remain disciplined’

She also urged party workers to stay focussed on serving the public. “There is no leader in this party. We are all party workers,” she said, adding that the party has no room for those who cannot work for the welfare of the people. Mr. Banerjee addressed the issue in a similar vein and reminded party supporters to “remain disciplined”. “We don’t shield anyone who has made mistakes. We do not allow injustice. Going forward, we have to be more humble... This is no place for complacency now,” he said. In 2024, the TMC won 29 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party was able to win only 12. Talking about the upcoming State Assembly elections in 2026, Ms. Banerjee mentioned the party’s losses in north Bengal in the recent Lok Sabha elections. “Our results in north Bengal this time have been poor. I hope the people of north Bengal will support us in future,” she said.

