No Question Hour in 2-day WB Assembly session

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly will not have Question Hour in the session beginning September 9, Speaker Biman Banerjee confirmed on Friday.

A two-day session will be held with all norms of social distancing and necessary precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those attending the proceeding of the House, including journalists, will have to undergo an antigen test before entry.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan and Leader of the Left Legislature Party Sujan Chakraborty wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging her that there should be Question Hour for raising questions to the government. The letter also sought Mention Hour and Zero Hour in the upcoming session.

The development comes at a time when Opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, have raised concern over Question Hour being dropped from the monsoon session of the Lok Sabha.