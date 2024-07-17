GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No need for ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari after party’s poor performance in polls

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari proposed ‘Hum unke saath jo humare saath’

Published - July 17, 2024 03:44 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari. File

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari attributed the party's poor performance in Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal to lack of support from the minority community, asserting that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' was unnecessary and proposing instead 'Hum unke saath jo humare saath' (we are with those who are with us).

Addressing the extended session of the BJP's State executive committee, Mr. Adhikari also dismissed the need for a Minority Morcha of the party.

A turncoat and a ‘missing’ MP cost BJP two seats in South Bengal

"I have spoken for nationalist Muslims as well. We all used to say 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', but I would not say this anymore because I think it should be 'Hum unke saath jo humare saath' (we are with those who are with us)... no need for Minority Morcha," he said.

Minorities comprise nearly 30% of the electorate of West Bengal.

In 2014, the BJP's slogan was 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', and in 2019, it was 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

Mr. Adhikari claimed that during the Lok Sabha polls, "Hindus were not allowed to vote by Jihadi goons of the TMC in many areas."

Modi’s ‘ghuspeti’ remark proof that sabka saath sabka vikas sabka vishwas slogan is a lie: Akbaruddin Owaisi

"In West Bengal, free and fair elections are not possible. The Jihadi goons of the TMC will not allow it. Free and fair elections are only possible by implementing the Disturbed Areas Act in the state. We don't want to capture power in the State through backdoor implementation of the President's Rule.

"We will come to power when we win elections with the people's mandate. But for that, free and fair elections have to be ensured," he said.

The extended session of the BJP State executive committee comes days after the party lost three Assembly seats to the TMC in last week's bypolls, marking another disappointment for the BJP following its poor performance in the parliamentary elections, in which its tally fell to 12 from 18 in 2019.

Reacting to Mr. Adhikari's remark, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, "BJP is trying to find excuses to pacify their own cadre base following the Lok Sabha debacle in the State."

Related Topics

West Bengal / state politics / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.