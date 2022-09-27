No let-up in protests against West Bengal recruitment scam amid Durga Puja festivities

Kolkata, West Bengal, Job seekers in State run schools protesting outside of Punlic Service Commission in Kolkata. There has been no let up in protest in the recruitment scam even as Durga Puja festivities have gripped the city. During the day protests were held at several places in the city. Photo DEBASISH BHADURI | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

There has been no let up in the protests by job-seekers demanding placement in State-run schools even as Durga Puja festivities are on full swing in the State and the capital. On Monday, protests were held at various places in the city, including at Sealdah Station. Protesters going towards Raj Bhawan were intercepted at the Sealdah Station and put in a prison van.

Protests were held at various other places, including near Gandhi statue where job-seekers have been organising sit-in demonstrations for 561 days. At Matangini Hazra statue in Esplanade, the protests have reached day 40. A section of protesters also held demonstrations outside the office of the Public Service Commission.

“There is no festival for us,” a protesting woman at Gandhi Statue said, emphasising that they will stop their protests only after the State government hands them an appointment letter.

Ever since the West Bengal School Service recruitment scam came to fore with the arrest of former Minister Partha Chatterjee in July this year, the protests have gathered pace. Despite attempts by the State government and even Trinamool Congress, when party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee met the protesters, there has been no breakthrough. A section of protesters on Monday also met officials of the State Education Department.

Education Minister Bratya Basu urged the job-seekers to drop the protest. “Don’t bring out any rallies, keep faith in Mamata Banerjee. Because if someone can break the imbroglio, it is Mamata Banerjee only,” Mr. Basu said. However, he also clarified that he cannot give a deadline as to when the recruitment process will be completed.

Court orders

During the day, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced Subires Bhattacharya, Vice Chancellor of North Bengal University, before a city court. Mr. Bhattacharya, former chairman of School Service Commission, was arrested on September 19 for his alleged involvement in the recruitment scam. The CBI’s counsels argued before the court that OMR sheets of the SSC examination were being changed and Mr. Bhattacharya was aware of that. The court sent the academician to ten days of judicial custody.

Several other officials associated with SSC are behind bars for their involvement in the scam. During the day, Enforcement Directorate questioned Kalyanmoy Bhattacharya, Mr. Chatterjee’s son-in-law in the scam.

In a related development, Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the State to start the recruitment for about 4,000 posts of teachers in primary schools. In two separate orders, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered that recruitment be undertaken for 65 and 3,929 posts, respectively, on the basis of merit.

Last week, the court directed the CBI to separate all illegal appointments from the legally made appointments. Justice Gangopadhyay directed that the recruitment process must be completed by November 11 and a report be filed before the court on how the directions of the court have been complied with. He had also directed investigation by the CBI in 10 cases concerning irregularities in the recruitment scam.