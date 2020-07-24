No flights to and from Kolkata Airport on Bengal lockdown days

Kolkata

24 July 2020 17:05 IST

Incoming flights from six cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad — have remained suspended to Kolkata Airport from July 6

The Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata will not operate any incoming and outgoing flights on the days West Bengal government observes a complete lockdown. In an attempt to contain the spread of pandemic, the State government has decided to have a two-day lockdown every week.

Kaushik Bhattacharya, the Airport Director, said that the airport will remain functional but no arrival or departure flights will operate on days of lockdown. The State went for a total lockdown on July 23, and will observe a complete lockdown on Saturday, July 25. Therefore, no flights will operate from the airport on July 25. The decision was made by the airport authorities on the request of the State government. Mr. Bhattacharya said the airport has been operating about 90 flights daily (45 arrivals and 45 departures) since the lockdown was lifted.

Earlier this month, the airport authorities decided to extend the restrictions on incoming flights from six cities to July 31. Incoming flights from six cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad — have remained suspended to Kolkata Airport from July 6 at the request of the State government.

