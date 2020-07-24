No flights to and from Kolkata Airport on Bengal lockdown days

The Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata will not operate any incoming and outgoing flights on the days West Bengal government observes a complete lockdown. In an attempt to contain the spread of pandemic, the State government has decided to have a two-day lockdown every week.
Kaushik Bhattacharya, the Airport Director, said that the airport will remain functional but no arrival or departure flights will operate on days of lockdown. The State went for a total lockdown on July 23, and will observe a complete lockdown on Saturday, July 25. Therefore, no flights will operate from the airport on July 25. The decision was made by the airport authorities on the request of the State government. Mr. Bhattacharya said the airport has been operating about 90 flights daily (45 arrivals and 45 departures) since the lockdown was lifted.
Earlier this month, the airport authorities decided to extend the restrictions on incoming flights from six cities to July 31. Incoming flights from six cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad — have remained suspended to Kolkata Airport from July 6 at the request of the State government.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath