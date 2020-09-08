No decision on Durga Puja yet: Mamata

Kolkata

Rumours about Pujas not being held are completely false, says West Bengal CM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said a rumour is being spread that Durga Pujas will not be organised in the State when no such decision has been taken. “We have not taken any such decision. We are in the middle of a pandemic. No meeting with the [Durga Puja] clubs, which is held every year, has been held so far,” she said.

The CM directed the police to take strong action against those who were spreading the rumours.

“A political party is spreading vicious rumours about Durga Puja. So far, we have not had any meeting on it. Prove that the West Bengal government has said there will be no Durga Puja, I will do sit-ups in front of people 101 times,” she said at an event organised at the State Secretariat to observe ‘Police Day’ in the State.

While Ms. Banerjee did not mention the name of the party, her remarks were directed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Everyone knows who has done this. I won’t take any name. Those who have never done Durga Pujas are spreading this fake news,” she said.

The State is yet to come out with any recommendations on holding Durga Pujas in the State. According to the government, lockdown will be observed in all containment zones till September 30 and the State will observe a complete lockdown on September 11 and 12.

Durga Puja is not only the biggest socio-religious carnival in the State, it is also one of primary drivers of the State’s economy. The West Bengal police took note of the CM’s remarks and urged people not to pay heed to such rumours. “A rumour regarding Durga Puja is being spread through WhatsApp. No such decision has been taken. Please do not forward this message. It’s fake. Action is being taken,” they tweeted.

During the event, Ms. Banerjee also targeted Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and said there had been repeated remarks “targeting the police, who are doing exemplary work in the times of the pandemic”. Without naming the BJP leader, she said that he was calling for a social boycott of the family of police personnel.

Mr. Ghosh has repeatedly made references targeting the police and accusing it of serving the interests of the ruling party.