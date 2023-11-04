Nirmala Banerjee, mother of Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee passes away

November 04, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST - Kolkata

Nirmala Banerjee, a well known economist and mother of Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee, passed away at a Kolkata hospital on Friday. She was 87.

She suffered a severe head injury on Tuesday night after falling in the bathroom at her south Kolkata residence. She was admitted to a city hospital where she breathed her last on Friday.

Wife of Professor (Late) Dipak Banerjee of the Presidency College, Nirmala Banerjee was trained at the London School of Economics and was a former Professor of Economics at the Centre for Studies in Social Sciences.

Her son Mr. Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee arrived in Kolkata and rushed to the hospital. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also visited the hospital after hearing about her demise

“I came to know Nirmaladi well and have many sweet memories now. Her demise is a great loss in our public life. My deep condolences to Abhijit, Aniruddha, other family members including Esther Duflo, as well as Nirmaladi’s friends and students,” the Chief Minister said on social media.