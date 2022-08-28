Nine additional judges for Calcutta HC

According to a notification issued by Law Ministry, they have been appointed for a period of two years

PTI NEW DELHI
August 28, 2022 23:15 IST

File image. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Nine judicial officers were on Sunday elevated as additional judges of the Calcutta High Court, the Law Ministry said.

According  to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry, the nine new additional judges have been appointed for a period of two years.

Usually, additional judges are appointed for a period of two years and then elevated as permanent judges.

Those appointed are Mr. Biswaroop Chowdhury, Mr. Partha Sarathi Sen, Mr. Prasenjit Biswas, Mr. Uday Kumar, Mr. Ajay Kumar Gupta, Mr. Supratim Bhattacharya, Mr. Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, Mr. Apurba Sinha Ray and Mr. Mohammed Shabbar Rashidi, in that order of seniority.

